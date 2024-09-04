Sports

England gain more control over stars in £264m deal

England's Jamie George And Maro Itoje (centre) .png England's Jamie George and Maro Itoje (centre)

Wed, 4 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

England's head coach, Steve Borthwick, has gained increased authority over his top players due to a significant new agreement among the key figures in men's rugby.

This eight-year arrangement will provide enhanced contracts for up to 25 England players, allowing Borthwick to have the ultimate decision-making power regarding sports science and medical issues.

The Rugby Football Union is set to contribute £33 million annually to Premiership clubs as part of the Professional Game Partnership's goal to develop elite English teams and successful professional leagues.

Read full article

Source: BBC