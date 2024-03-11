Eni announces major oil discovery offshore Côte d’Ivoire

Calao is the second largest oil discovery in Côte d’Ivoire

Source: Energy Capital

The Italian multinational energy company Eni has announced the discovery of light oil, gas and condensates in Block CI-205 offshore Côte d’Ivoire.

The Calao discovery was made during work on Eni’s Murene 1X exploration well, which involved drilling to a depth of 5,000 metres in water depths of roughly 2,200 metres.



“The well encountered light oil, gas and condensates in various intervals of Cenomanian age characterised by good to excellent permeability values,” a statement from Eni said.



“Preliminary assessments indicate potential resources ranging between 1 and 1.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent,” the company said.

Calao is the second largest oil discovery in Côte d’Ivoire and follows the discovery of the Baleine field in 2021, which commenced production in August 2023.



The president of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, and the chief executive officer of Eni, Claudio Descalzi, met to discussed a development plan for the discovery and the role the project will play in addressing local energy needs on Thursday (7 March).



Eni operates Block C1-205 in partnership with the Ivorian national oil company, the Société Nationale d’Opérations Pétrolières de la Côte d’Ivoire (PETROCI) Holding.