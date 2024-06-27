Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
Sports
0

Enoch Morisson accepts Kotoko’s contract termination in good fate

Enoch Morrison33 Enoch Morrison

Thu, 27 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Enoch Morrison, the midfielder, has expressed his acceptance of the termination of his contract by Asante Kotoko in a positive manner.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live