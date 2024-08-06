Enoch Morrison apologises to Hearts of Oak for choosing Kenyan side Gor Mahia over club

Ghanaian midfielder Enoch Morrison has expressed his regrets to Hearts of Oak for choosing to join Gor Mahia FC in the Kenyan Premier League instead of the Ghanaian club.

Last month, there were strong rumours regarding a potential transfer to the prominent Ghanaian team, and Morrison appeared close to finalizing the agreement. However, he ultimately decided to pursue an opportunity abroad, signing with Gor Mahia FC.



In a recent interview with Akoma FM, Enoch Morrison conveyed his apologies for the unsuccessful negotiations with Hearts of Oak and requested their understanding.



“Hearts of Oak did not reach out to me directly, which complicated the situation. I was aware of their interest, but for various reasons, the process took longer than expected. Had there not been delays, I would have joined Hearts of Oak.

“During our discussions, the coach of Hearts expressed his interest and outlined how I would fit into the team. Since both parties were keen on the transfer, I cannot place the blame solely on Hearts for its failure. I sincerely apologize, as it was not my intention for things to unfold this way,” stated Enoch Morrison.



In his remarks, the talented midfielder expressed his desire to have the opportunity to represent Hearts of Oak in the future.