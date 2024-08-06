Sports

Enoch Morrison apologises to Hearts of Oak for choosing Kenyan side Gor Mahia over club

Tue, 6 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian midfielder Enoch Morrison has expressed his regrets to Hearts of Oak for choosing to join Gor Mahia FC in the Kenyan Premier League instead of the Ghanaian club.

