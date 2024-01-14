Equatorial Guinea Holds Nigeria to a 1-1 Draw

Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea [Source: Getty Images]

Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria battled to a 1-1 draw on Sunday afternoon at Ebimpe’s Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium, marking the start of their TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Group A campaign.

In a surprising turn of events, Ivan Salvador's composed finish in the 36th minute gave Equatorial Guinea the lead, stunning the Super Eagles. However, Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen quickly responded with a challenging header, leveling the score and securing a crucial point for Nigeria.



Despite the crowd's support, Nigeria's attempt to secure a second goal was thwarted in the 45th minute when Moses Simon's well-struck effort hit the upright, leaving Equatorial Guinea relieved.



The second half witnessed both teams maintaining defensive discipline, resulting in few goal-scoring opportunities.

Looking ahead, Nigeria faces an eagerly anticipated match against tournament hosts Cote d'Ivoire, who secured a 2-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau in their opening fixture. Equatorial Guinea, buoyed by their performance, will take on a wounded Guinea-Bissau in their next encounter.



As Group A stands, Cote d'Ivoire leads, while Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria sit one point above Guinea-Bissau.