Erling Haaland delights at Manchester City but hints at future moves

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has expressed his contentment at Manchester City but left the possibility of a future departure open.

The striker, who joined City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 for £52 million, has been in impressive form, scoring 80 goals in 84 games and securing major trophies.



While Haaland emphasized his satisfaction at the club, he did not rule out the potential for a move in the future.



“I’m really happy,” Haaland told a news conference on Tuesday.



“Especially with the people that I’m surrounded with; the manager, the directors, the board, they are a group of amazing people and I’m really happy, I have to say.



“If I say this now it’s probably going to be a massive headline, tomorrow you never know what the future brings, but I’m happy. You can write this but you also have to write everything I said before. I’m happy.”

Despite rumours linking him to Real Madrid, Haaland downplayed any frustrations with life in Manchester.



City is eager to extend his contract, which currently runs until 2027, by at least another season. However, Haaland's focus remains on the upcoming matches rather than contract negotiations.



“I enjoy life. I enjoy life with my closest ones and I enjoy it. I don’t know what else to say,” Haaland said.



“My focus mainly now is on the pitch,” he said.



“There’s a lot of games. Two days ago was the Manchester derby, and now the Champions League, Sand Sunday is Liverpool, so I think I should focus on that. I don’t think I should focus on anything else at the moment.”