Ernest Nuamah in tears as Fulham transfer to Lyon crumbles

Ernest Nuamah

Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah’s transfer from Lyon to Fulham collapsed dramatically on the final day of the transfer window.

The €19 million deal hit a snag when Nuamah, who had been persuaded to join Fulham, broke down in tears during his medical and went missing temporarily.



Reports suggest he was distressed about leaving Lyon, where he wanted to continue competing in the Europa League.

Despite Fulham's efforts, the transfer was ultimately halted.



Lyon’s owner apologized to Nuamah for the situation, and he is expected to return to Lyon’s squad for their upcoming Ligue 1 match against Lens.



