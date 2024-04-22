Sports

Sports
Ernest Nuamah nets consolation goal for Lyon in heavy defeat at PSG

En1 Ernest Nuamah managed to secure a consolation goal for Lyon

Mon, 22 Apr 2024

Ernest Nuamah, the Ghanaian international player, scored a goal for Olympique Lyon during their match against Paris Saint-Germaine in the French Ligue 1.

The young Black Stars player showcased his skills on the field as he played in the flanks and managed to find the back of the net in the 37th minute.

Despite his efforts, Lyon suffered a heavy defeat with PSG emerging victorious with a 4-1 scoreline.

The league leaders secured their win with goals from Nemanja Matic, Lucan Beraldi, and a brace from Goncalo Ramos.

