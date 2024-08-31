Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Ernest Nuamah's Fulham transfer on the verge of collapse

Ernest Nuamah Lyon Ernest Nuamah

Sat, 31 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The anticipated transfer of Ernest Nuamah to Fulham is reportedly on the brink of failure due to emerging complications, as stated by prominent football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live