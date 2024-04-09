Ernest Poku scores winner for Jong AZ Alkmaar against Emmen

Ernest Poku

Ernest Poku was the standout player in an exciting Dutch Eerste Divisie clash, clinching a crucial win for Jong AZ Alkmaar with a decisive goal against Emmen.

The 20-year-old striker, who has roots in both the Netherlands and Ghana, exhibited his skills and strength on the pitch, making a lasting impression on the game.



Poku is currently moving between the youth squad and the first team, where he is gaining valuable playing time.



In a fiercely competitive match, Poku's goal ultimately made the distinction, leading Jong AZ Alkmaar to a narrow 3-2 victory over their rivals.

Throughout the season, Poku has consistently showcased his scoring prowess, scoring an impressive 12 goals and providing 2 assists in just 15 games.



His outstanding performance not only underscores his individual talent but also his capacity to significantly influence matches.



Poku's exceptional form has been instrumental in Jong AZ Alkmaar's season, with his goals contributing to crucial wins and their rise in the league standings.