Euro 2024: Lens defender of Ghanaian descent Kevin Danso makes Austria's final squad

Kevin Danso

Wed, 12 Jun 2024

Kevin Danso, a defender for RC Lens with Ghanaian roots, has been selected for Austria's final roster for the 2024 European Championship.

The 25-year-old played in 30 Ligue 1 matches last season and stood out as one of the team's top performers.

With one goal to his name, Danso is expected to play a crucial role for Austria in the upcoming tournament. Austria's first match will be against France on Monday, June 17th.

Source: Footballghana