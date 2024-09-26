Euro 2024 fuels 14% increase in football-related arrests

A total of 2,584 football-related arrests were made across the 2023-24 season

Source: BBC

Football-related arrests in England and Wales rose by 14% during the 2023-24 season, attributed to the Euro 2024 tournament and an increase in class A drug possession.

Home Office data revealed a total of 2,584 arrests, marking an increase of 320 from the previous season.

The surge was particularly influenced by England's involvement in Euro 2024, with 417 arrests linked to national team matches, accounting for 16% of the overall total.



