Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Europa League playoffs: Swiss-Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah scores to inspire Ludogorets to huge 4-0 win over Petrocub

Kwadwo Duah321 Kwadwo Duah

Fri, 23 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kwadwo Duah, a Swiss forward of Ghanaian heritage, found the back of the net for Ludogorets on Thursday evening as the team triumphed over Petrocub with a commanding 4-0 scoreline in the Europa League playoffs.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live