Europe warned to expect hostile Solheim Cup atmosphere

The US have won seven of the nine Solheim Cups played on home soil

Source: BBC

Former captain Mickey Walker states that Europe will encounter a "hostile" home audience that is "absolutely desperate" for the United States to reclaim the Solheim Cup in Virginia this week.

The previous year's 14-14 tie in Spain marked the first draw in the 34-year history of the competition, allowing Europe to keep the trophy after their wins in 2019 in Scotland and 2021 in Ohio.

No team has ever held the trophy for four consecutive events, and Europe has only secured victory twice in nine previous tournaments held in the US.



