Evelyn Badu excited about FC Fleury 91 feminines move

Evelyn Badu

Ghanaian footballer Evelyn Badu recently signed a contract with FC Fleury 91 Feminines in France, which will keep her with the club until 2025.

Badu, who previously played for Avaldsnes in Norway for two seasons, scored two goals in 25 appearances for the team.



Unfortunately, Avaldsnes was demoted from the Toppserien last season.



However, Badu's personal achievements continue to shine, as she was named the 2022 CAF Women Youth Player of the Year and the CAF Women Interclub Player of the Year.



In international play, Badu was part of the Ghanaian team that participated in the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in France, though they were eliminated in the group stage.

Her move to FC Fleury 91 Feminines is a significant step in her career, as she looks to continue her growth and success in the women's game.



Badu was unveiled alongside Cameroon international Bernadette Ngaseh Mbele, marking a new chapter for both players.



Reacting to her new club move, express her excitement, stating, "New home @FCF91_feminines ????????".



