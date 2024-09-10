Ex-Ghana star Laryea Kingston lands top coaching job in USA

Laryea Kingston

Source: Footballghana

Laryea Kingston, the former coach of the Black Starlets, has secured a new position as a coach at RPS Academies in the United States.

In this role, he is responsible for cultivating the upcoming generation of football talent, collaborating with a team of coaches to leverage his expertise in fostering young athletes at the multi-sport academies situated in Saint Lucie, Florida.

The ex-Ghana international, who possesses a UEFA Licence B coaching certificate, is anticipated to utilize his extensive experience to benefit the program.



