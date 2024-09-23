Ex-Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez reveals that ‘the most important’ secrets never left dressing room

Nacho left Los Blancos on top, lifting the league and Champions League titles as captain

Source: Football-espana

Former Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez has disclosed that, despite extensive media attention, the public remained unaware of the most significant incidents.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has frequently commended the dressing room environment, calling it the best he has experienced.



Currently playing for Al-Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia, Nacho departed from Los Blancos on a high note, having secured both the league and Champions League titles as captain, in addition to winning Euro 2024 with Spain.

This marked only his second year in the captaincy role. Nacho shared with Relevo that he seldom encountered major problems.



