Ex-partner who killed Ugandan athlete dies from burns

Rebecca Cheptegei

Source: BBC

Ugandan Olympic marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei was killed by her former boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema, who ambushed her, doused her with petrol, and set her on fire.

The attack took place after she returned home from church in north-west Kenya, where the two had been in conflict over land.



Ndiema, who suffered severe burns in the attack, died in a Kenyan hospital.

Cheptegei, who competed in this year’s Paris Olympics, died from 80% burns.



This tragic case highlights increasing concerns over violence against women in Kenya, where several athletes have been murdered by intimate partners in recent years.



