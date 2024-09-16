Sports

Exclusive: Ghana lost 160,000 tons of cocoa to smuggling in 2023/24 season, Cocobod official says

CocoaScreenshot 2024 09 16 110437.png Ghana’s cocoa output has dropped significantly

Mon, 16 Sep 2024 Source: Reuters

Ghana's cocoa industry is facing a severe crisis, with over a third of its 2023/24 output lost to smuggling.

The Cocoa Marketing Board (Cocobod) reports that smuggling has more than tripled this year, with around 160,000 tons of cocoa trafficked out of the country.

This surge in smuggling is driven by low local prices and delayed payments, prompting farmers to sell to smuggling rings offering better prices.

Ghana’s cocoa output has dropped significantly, with production at less than 55% of previous averages.

In response, Ghana plans to deploy military forces to combat smuggling and improve regulatory measures.

Source: Reuters