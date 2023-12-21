Exclusive interview with Freezy Macbones ahead of first fight in Ghana with Seidu Konate on Sports Check

Ahead of his first fight in Ghana, Seth Gyimah popularly known as Freezy Macbones opens up on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check show on his preparations for the bout scheduled for December 23 at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Despite facing a setback in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in Dakar, where he lost to Konate on judges' scores, Freezy Macbones is determined to rectify the outcome in a rematch on home soil in Ghana.



Speaking exclusively to Joseph Adamafio, Freezy confidently predicts a knockout against Seidu Konate within the first four rounds.



Addressing criticisms of his fighting style, he remains unfazed and committed to continuous improvement through hard work.



Choosing to fight in Ghana over the United Kingdom, Freezy expresses his dedication to contributing to the development of boxing in the country.



He also reveals aspirations to participate in the Paris Olympic Games and remains a member of the Ghana Amateur Boxing Team.



Drawing comparisons to boxing legend Mike Tyson, Freezy Macbones expresses deep admiration for Ghanaian icon Azumah Nelson, who shared invaluable wisdom.

Additionally, he discloses details of how he orchestrated the fight through Macbones Promotions, emphasizing substantial investments in flying opponents and supporting fellow boxers on the fight night.



In this exclusive interview, Freezy unveils his grandest dream: a bout with American professional boxer Jake Paul.



With a flawless record of 2 wins in 2 bouts since his professional debut against Christopher Wood in February 2023, Seth Gyimah, aka Freezy Macbones, showcases his resilience, determination, and ambitions in this riveting conversation.



Watch the full interview with Freezy Macbones below



