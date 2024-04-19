Expect improved performance against Samartex - Ogum assures

Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko's head coach, Prosper Ogum, has promised fans an enhanced performance when they take on FC Samartex this weekend.

His assurance follows a crucial meeting in Manhyia, where the club's life patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, called for a gathering with the players and technical staff to address club-related issues.



The decision was influenced by Kotoko's lackluster performance in the latter part of the season, managing only one win in seven games.



"I believe the fans can anticipate a fresh performance, increased energy levels, essentially, a complete overhaul in terms of performance on Sunday. We aim to bring joy to the fans by the end of the day," Ogum said in an interview on Opemsuo Radio.

Following a two-day halt in training due to fan unrest, Prosper Narteh Ogum guided the team in a session at Adako Jachie post the meeting.



Positioned 11th on the Premier League standings with 33 points, Kotoko will welcome the league leaders for the Matchday 27 fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium, commencing at 15:00GMT.



Additionally, the players will convene with Otumfuo after the match on Sunday.