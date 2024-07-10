Expectation has weighed heavily - Southgate

Now it's about what's possible and not what might go wrong - Southgate

Source: BBC

Gareth Southgate, the England boss, acknowledged that the noise at the start of Euro 2024 was unprecedentedly loud, but he expressed confidence that his team is now prepared to create history as they gear up for a semi-final clash against the Netherlands.

Southgate mentioned that his team struggled to find their footing initially, attributing it to the weight of expectation and the overwhelming external noise.

Captain Harry Kane also emphasized the team's use of past experiences to navigate tough games like the upcoming semi-final.



