Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Experienced Jordan Ayew determined to do well for us, says Leicester City manager Steve Cooper

Jordan Ayew36636.png Jordan Ayew

Wed, 28 Aug 2024 Source: Footballghana

The Black Stars forward officially joined the Foxes last Friday, concluding a six-year tenure at Crystal Palace.

In his inaugural match for Leicester City today, Jordan Ayew netted an impressive goal, contributing to the team's 4-0 triumph over Tranmere Rovers in the EFL Cup.

Following the match, manager Steve Cooper emphasized the significance of the goal, highlighting Jordan Ayew's commitment to aiding Leicester City in achieving success in the Premier League after his initial score.

Read full article

Source: Footballghana