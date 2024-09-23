Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Exploring the 'dark arts' in Man City v Arsenal

Match Of The Day 2: Red Card Chaos & Erling Haaland 'housery'.png Match of the Day 2: Red card chaos & Erling Haaland 'housery'

Mon, 23 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Manchester City's Kyle Walker and John Stones criticized Arsenal for using 'dark arts' tactics during their Premier League clash, where Arsenal played with 10 men.

BBC Sport's chief football writer, Phil McNulty, referred to Arsenal as "streetwise," while manager Mikel Arteta called their defensive effort in the 2-2 draw—after Leandro Trossard's red card just before halftime—"a miracle."

City manager Pep Guardiola praised his team, who equalized in the 98th minute through substitute Stones, describing them as "an honest team."

Read full article

Source: BBC