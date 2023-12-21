Exports awards: Great contributing incentive to economic growth - President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with others at the event

Source: Nawas Abubakar, Contributor

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has graced the 31st and 32nd President’s National Awards for Export Achievement held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

At the event, the President honored Ghana's exporters at the plush ceremony which was co-organized by the Ghana Free Zones Authority and the Ghana Export Promotion Authority.



Speaking at the event, President Akufo-Addo commended the awardees for their determined efforts, recognizing their contribution to the economic development of the country.



He further assured exporters of government’s commitment and support to improving the conditions that directly affect the private sector.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Mike Oquaye Jnr. Esq. in his remarks, said the Authority recognizes that the pursuit of excellence in exports goes hand in hand with environmental sustainability and ethical business practices; hence, the Authority is developing new special economic zones with sustainability in mind.



Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Osafohene Dr. Afua Asabea Asare I on her part remarked that, “as we bask in the glory of the achievements being honored, we should collectively reaffirm our commitment to driving sustainable exports and in doing so, fortify the foundations of Ghana’s prosperity”.



Meanwhile, the exporter of the Year for both 2021 and 2022 went to B5 Plus Limited. DTRT Apparel Limited, a free zone enterprise secured the Woman Exporter of the Year awards for 2022.

Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond shared that the President’s presence was a testament to his commitment towards championing export as a channel for economic recovery and growth.



The event was attended by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Fawaz Aliu, Deputy Minister of Energy, Herbert Krapa and the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Yofi Grant among other dignitaries.



The prestigious 31st and 32nd President’s National Awards for Export Achievement was sponsored by Olam Food Ingredients Ghana Limited and Ghana EXIMBANK as platinum sponsors.



OmniBSIC Bank and West Coast Wooden Products also came on board as silver sponsors.



The Bank of Ghana, M.N.D. Metals Company Limited, Samartex Timber & Plywood Company Limited, AMP Logistics Ghana Limited, Dufry & GTDC Limited, Prudential Bank, and Amanex Ghana Limited were among the bronze category sponsors.