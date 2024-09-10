FC Barcelona unveil Ghanaian youngsters Abdul Aziz Issah and David Oduro

Abdul Aziz Issah and David Oduro

Source: Footballghana

FC Barcelona has officially introduced their new Ghanaian recruits, Abdul Aziz Issah and David Oduro, on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

The young players showcased the club's colors for the first time at the unveiling event, sparking enthusiasm among supporters.



Issah has joined Barcelona on a season-long loan from Dreams FC, with an option for a permanent transfer at the season's conclusion.

Meanwhile, Oduro has signed a three-year deal after moving from Accra Lions, another club in the Ghana Premier League.



