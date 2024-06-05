FC Nordsjaelland announce signing of Ghanaian teen Issaka Seidu

Issaka 'Baba' Seidu

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian youngster, Issaka 'Baba' Seidu, has officially joined FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark, becoming the latest player from the Right to Dream Academy to make the move.

The talented left-back has signed a contract with the Wild Tigers and is set to join the team for pre-season training on June 24.



Seidu expressed his excitement and pride in joining FC Nordsjaelland, citing the club's reputation for providing young players with excellent opportunities for development both on and off the field.

He will be joining fellow academy graduates Araphat Mohammed, Caleb Yirenkyi, Levy Nene, and Stephen Acquah at the Farum-based outfit.



