FC Samartex express disappointment after narrow defeat to Nations FC at home

FC Samartex, the current leaders of the Ghana Premier League, have expressed their disappointment following their narrow defeat against Nations FC on their home ground.

The Timber giants suffered a 1-0 loss at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex despite having the advantage of playing at home on Monday. Nafiu Sulemana scored the winning goal for Nations FC in the 42nd minute.



Nations FC secured the victory and earned three points without conceding any additional goals.



Samartex took to X, (formerly Twitter), to express their frustration. They stated that, despite their commendable performance, they couldn't secure even a single point. However, they understand that this is the nature of football and trust that their supporters will comprehend.

Samartex is currently leading the Ghana Premier League table with 35 points, while Nations FC sits in fourth place with 30 points.



Samartex will be traveling to face Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in week 20 of the top flight on Sunday. On the other hand, Nations FC will be hosting Medeama at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on the same day.