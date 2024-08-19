Sports

FC Samartex secure narrow away win over Cameroonian club Victoria United in CAF Champions League opener

FC Samartex43322 Samartex FC

Mon, 19 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

FC Samartex, the champions of Ghana, have made a remarkable debut in the CAF Champions League by securing a victory against the Cameroonian team, Victoria United, on Sunday.

