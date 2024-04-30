FIFA President encourages Zambia’s Copper Queens amid FAZ political turmoil

Zambia Women's National Team

FIFA President Gianna Infantino has extended his support to Zambia’s Copper Queens amidst internal conflicts within the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), just 86 days before the start of the women’s football event at the Paris Olympics.

Having secured their Olympic qualification by defeating Morocco 3-2 on aggregate, the Copper Queens are currently facing challenges with various stakeholders in their home country.



Infantino, using social media as a platform, conveyed his best wishes to all qualified teams, including Zambia, for the upcoming Olympics.



Despite the FAZ being at risk of suspension due to political interference, Infantino encouraged the Copper Queens to once again make history in Paris.

Through a message shared on his official Instagram account, Infantino expressed his excitement for Zambia to continue creating historic moments, highlighting their milestone of scoring the 1,000th goal in FIFA Women’s World Cup history during the previous edition.



Set to compete in Group B against Germany, the United States, and Australia in the upcoming tournament, the Copper Queens are gearing up for a challenging yet promising journey ahead.



