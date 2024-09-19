Sports

"FIFA Rankings Update: Ghana drops to 70th globally, 14th in Africa amid AFCON qualifier struggles"

Black Stars 2333333.png FIFA rankings: Ghana's Black Stars suffer stunning drop

Thu, 19 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Black Stars of Ghana have faced a notable decline in the latest FIFA World Rankings following their recent performances during the September international break.

