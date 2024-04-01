FIFA delegation concludes visit to Ghana

The FIFA team also assessed the progress of the floodlights project and renovation works

A delegation from the FIFA Development Office has completed its mission to Ghana, which included visits to Prampram and the Eastern Region.

The delegation, comprising El Hadj Wack Diop, Regional Manager for the FIFA Development Office for West & Central Africa, and Silmara Sousa, Africa Regional Coordinator of Member Associations Division of FIFA, visited the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence, the Technical Center of the Ghana Football Association, in Prampram.



Accompanied by officials from the Ghana Football Association, including General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.), Technical Director Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, and Head of Legal Marian Mensah (Esq.), the FIFA officials inspected facilities at the Technical Center, including pitches, hostels, conference halls, and the ongoing BetPawa artificial pitch project.



During their visit, the FIFA team also assessed the progress of the floodlights project and renovation works at the facility.

The delegation met with GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku at the association's headquarters and conducted comprehensive discussions on various football development issues, reviewing projects under the FIFA Forward programme.



The FIFA delegation engaged in detailed discussions on the progress of women's football development projects and upcoming FIFA Forward initiatives.



Led by the General Secretary, the team also visited other football development projects and observed training sessions of some Colts clubs before concluding their mission and departing from Ghana.