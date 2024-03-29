FIFA development delegation in Ghana to review GFA projects

FIFA development delegation with GFA President, Kurt Okraku

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has welcomed a visit from El Hadj Wack Diop, the Regional Manager for the FIFA Development Office for West & Central Africa, and Silmara Sousa, the Africa-Regional Coordinator of Member Associations Division of FIFA.

The purpose of their visit is to engage in discussions with the Ghana Football Association regarding various football development matters and to review the Association's work, including projects under the FIFA Forward Programme.



During their three-day stay in Ghana, the team will focus on several key areas. This includes reviewing the GFA's Contract of Agreed Objectives for 2023-2026, conducting a pre-assessment of the 11 criteria outlined in article 6 of the FIFA Forward Regulations, and evaluating ongoing projects.



Additionally, the meeting will address the GFA Technical Department's involvement in women's football development, the GFA's Talent Identification Scheme (TDS), the FIFA High Performance program, and the GFA's action plan for utilizing the FIFA Forward funds.

These engagements aim to assist the GFA in preparing future projects to be presented at upcoming AFCA or DevCo meetings of FIFA. As part of their visit, the delegation will also visit project sites, including the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, where they will meet with the Director of the Technical Centre and the Technical Director.



Throughout their visit, the team has already held meetings with key figures within the Association, such as the President, General Secretary, Director of Legal, Women's football development team, and Director of Finance. El Hadj Wack Diop and Silmara Sousa will conclude their visit and depart from Ghana on Friday, March 29, 2024.