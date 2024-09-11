Fabrizio Romano explains why signing Jamal Musiala would be so difficult for Real Madrid

Jamal Musiala

Source: Football-espana

Jamal Musiala, a key player for the German national team, is considered one of the most valuable talents in German football, alongside Florian Wirtz. At just 21 years old, both players have attracted significant interest from Real Madrid, although acquiring Musiala may be more challenging.

While Wirtz appears to be content at Bayer Leverkusen, it is anticipated that the club will eventually part ways with their star playmaker. In contrast, Bayern Munich is unlikely to want to lose Musiala.

With his contract running until 2026, Bayern faces pressure to negotiate a new deal before next summer, or they risk being in a difficult position. However, Fabrizio Romano suggests that the most probable scenario is Musiala extending his commitment to Bayern.



