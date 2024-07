Inspired by One Direction's fandom, it explores love for celebrities without shame.

Source: BBC

"Fangirls," a musical by Yve Blake, celebrates teenage female pop fans' cultural impact, challenging stereotypes and double standards.

Inspired by One Direction's fandom, it explores love for celebrities without shame.

Premiering to acclaim in Australia, it's praised for its social insights and audience engagement, set to debut in London amid anticipation and cultural differences.



Read full article