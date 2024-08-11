Farmers in Adaklu Kodzobi electoral area count their losses due to drought

Key crops, including rice, maize, and yams, are failing

Source: GNA

Farmers in Adaklu Kodzobi, Adaklu district, are facing severe losses due to an eight-week drought.

Key crops, including rice, maize, and yams, are failing.



Rice farmer Seth Letsu reported losing his ten-acre rice farm and eight-acre maize farm, having invested GHC 8,000. Maize and yam farms are similarly affected, with yields diminishing and investments of up to GHC 6,000 at risk.

The persistent drought, worsening since 2020, threatens to drive up food prices and lead to a food crisis in what is known as the food basket of Adaklu.



