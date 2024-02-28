Fatawu Issahaku delighted with winner against Bournemouth in FA Cup

Fatawu Issahaku

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku Delighted with Wonder Goal that Propels Leicester City to FA Cup Quarterfinal

Leicester City winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, expresses sheer delight after scoring a remarkable goal that secures a 1-0 victory for his side against Bournemouth, propelling them to the FA Cup quarterfinal.



Issahaku, the former Dreams FC player, curled home a stunning strike in extra time to seal the win for Leicester away at Premier League side Bournemouth.

The 19-year-old, on loan from Sporting CP, has been in exceptional form for the Foxes, contributing four goals and nine assists since joining.



After the game, Issahaku shared his joy, stating, "I’m so happy and I’m feeling great. I’ve been wanting to get a goal in the FA Cup, and I’m glad it came in this way. I’m not too surprised we won this game because I had a good feeling before the match. I have a strong belief in my teammates and the manager, so this win isn’t too much of a surprise to me.”