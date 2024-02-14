Fatawu Issahaku scores as Leicester City beat Sheffield Wednesday

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku played in Leicester City's triumph against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday in the English Championship.

The talented young player made the starting lineup for his team in a Round 32 fixture of the ongoing tournament.



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's shot, assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, led to the Foxes scoring their first goal just four minutes into the first half.



Leicester City's veteran forward and club legend, Jamie Vardy, scored the second goal of the match in the 36th minute of the first half.



Despite Sheffield Wednesday's strong efforts in the second half, they failed to score and eventually lost 2-0 at the end of the 90 minutes.



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku now has three goals and nine assists in 26 games played for Leicester City in the English Championship, following his goal in the match.

Leicester City signed Abdul Fatawu on a season-long loan from Sporting Lisbon, with an option to make the loan permanent. If they get promoted, they will have to pay €17million.



