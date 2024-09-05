Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Favourite Sabalenka bids for second US Open final

Aryna Sabalenka Was Runner Up To Coco Gauff In New York Last Year.png Aryna Sabalenka was runner-up to Coco Gauff in New York last year

Thu, 5 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Aryna Sabalenka has emerged as the favorite to win this year's US Open since her arrival in New York.

The Belarusian, currently ranked second in the world, is the top-seeded player remaining in the tournament as she aims to secure her third Grand Slam title following her two Australian Open victories.

Having finished as the runner-up at Flushing Meadows last year, Sabalenka is set to compete against American Emma Navarro in the semifinals on Thursday.

Read full article

Source: BBC