Fernandez faces disciplinary action over alleged racist chant

Enzo Fernandez joined Chelsea from Benfica for £107m in 2023

Source: BBC

Chelsea have begun disciplinary proceedings against midfielder Enzo Fernandez after he posted a video on social media that the French Football Federation said included an alleged "racist and discriminatory" chant.

On Tuesday the FFF said it would file a complaint to world governing body Fifa over the video featuring a song sung by some of the Argentina squad about France's black players.



Fernandez's Chelsea team-mate Wesley Fofana, who has one cap for France, posted an image of the video on Instagram, describing it as "uninhibited racism".

Fernandez - a £107m British record signing in February 2023 - said he is "truly sorry" for the video he posted as Argentina celebrated winning the Copa America.



Fifa is also investigating the video, in which several members of the Argentina squad take part in a song originally sung by Argentina fans questioning the heritage of France's black and mixed race players.