Fifa offers calendar talks to angry organisations

Fifa's expansion of the Club World Cup has angered players' unions and leagues

Source: BBC

Fifa says it is happy to discuss the football calendar with the bodies threatening legal action.

Last week the European Leagues, which represents 39 leagues in 33 countries, and global players' union Fifpro announced the action over what they say is Fifa's "abuse of dominance" in the game.



In May the World Leagues Association - which includes 46 leagues including the Premier League - said it could go down the legal route if Fifa continued with plans to host a 32-team Club World Cup at the end of next season.

It comes following growing pressure over the number of games added to the calendar and the impact on players.



