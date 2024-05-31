Fifa warned players could go on strike

Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA)

Source: BBC

FIFA faces warnings of potential player strikes due to overwork, with the PFA's Maheta Molango asserting that players are at breaking point.

The PFA is advocating for a less congested football calendar, particularly criticizing the planned 32-team Club World Cup next summer.



Players and influential managers like Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola support potential strikes. The PFA and Fifpro, along with the World Leagues Association, have threatened legal action against FIFA's scheduling. A study highlights the intense workload on young players, with significant stress on their bodies.

FIFA claims it considers player welfare and supports global football development.



Read full article