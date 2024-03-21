Finidi George appointed interim coach for Nigeria's Super Eagles

Findi George

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has named former player Finidi George as the interim boss ahead of the upcoming international friendlies against Ghana's Black Stars and Mali's Eagles in March.

Following the departure of Jose Peseiro, who guided the team to a second-place finish in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the NFF began the search for a replacement.



Despite initial speculation surrounding Augustine Eguavoen’s return, it has been confirmed that George will assume leadership of the team until a permanent coach is appointed.



A former Nigeria international boasting an illustrious career, George earned 62 caps for the three-time AFCON champions and netted six goals. With valuable experience from renowned clubs such as Ajax and Real Betis, the 52-year-old is well-positioned to steer the Super Eagles in their upcoming matches.

George's interim tenure will kick off with a challenging fixture against arch-rivals Ghana on Friday, March 22, 2024, followed by a match against Mali's Eagles on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.



In an intriguing twist, Ghana will also welcome a familiar face back to the helm, with Otto Addo slated to lead the Black Stars. Addo previously served as interim coach in 2022 and oversaw his debut match against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup qualification playoff.