Fins' Hill detained for driving violation, will play

Tyreek Hill.png Tyreek Hill

Sun, 8 Sep 2024 Source: ESPN

The Miami Dolphins reported that wide receiver Tyreek Hill was briefly detained by police on Sunday for a driving infraction outside Hard Rock Stadium, but he has since been released.

The Miami Dolphins reported that wide receiver Tyreek Hill was briefly detained by police on Sunday for a driving infraction outside Hard Rock Stadium, but he has since been released. Video footage shared on social media showed Hill lying face down as officers handcuffed him.



Source: ESPN