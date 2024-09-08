Fins' Hill detained for driving violation, will play

Tyreek Hill

Source: ESPN

The Miami Dolphins reported that wide receiver Tyreek Hill was briefly detained by police on Sunday for a driving infraction outside Hard Rock Stadium, but he has since been released.

