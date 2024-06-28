Five-time champion Thompson-Herah out of Olympics

Elaine Thompson-Herah has won five Olympic, one world and three Commonwealth gold medals

Source: BBC

Elaine Thompson-Herah, the two-time Olympic champion in the 100m and 200m, will miss the Paris Olympics due to an Achilles injury sustained at the New York City Grand Prix on June 9.

The 31-year-old Jamaican sprinter, who has five Olympic gold medals, revealed that a "small tear on my Achilles tendon" has ended her chances of competing.



Despite being devastated, Thompson-Herah is determined to recover and resume her track career.

She won gold in the 100m and 200m in both Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, and a fifth gold in the 4x100m relay in Tokyo.



