Fixture schedule is 'dangerous' - Timber

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber speaks out on the dangers of player workloads

Source: BBC

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber has expressed concerns regarding the current fixture schedule, labeling it as "dangerous" and highlighting it as a significant issue within the dressing room.

The discussion surrounding the football calendar gained momentum following remarks from Manchester City midfielder Rodri, who indicated that players are nearing the point of striking due to the overwhelming number of matches.

Timber, who spent a considerable portion of the previous season sidelined due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury, stated that he "completely concurs" with Rodri's observations.



