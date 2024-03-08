Flying Eagles fall to Uganda in 2023 African Games opener

Menu ›
Fri, 8 Mar 2024
In an opening game of the 2023 African Games, Nigeria's U20 team, Flying Eagles, suffered a 2-1 defeat to Uganda at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Uganda dominated the match with their high-intensity gameplay, and their early goal by Usama Arafat exposed Nigeria's defensive weaknesses.
However, Nigeria managed to equalize before halftime through Sadiq Isiyaka's goal.
Despite their efforts to regain control of the game, they fell short as Uganda sealed the victory with a stunning long-range strike in the dying moments of the game.
Nigeria's inability to match Uganda's persistence and intensity significantly impacted their performance and resulted in their defeat.
