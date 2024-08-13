Sports

0

Focus of my players important ahead of new Ghana Premier League season – Nebojsa Kapor

Nebojsa Kapor Tema Youth Coach Nebojsa Kapor

Tue, 13 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The head coach of Medeama Sporting Club, Nebojsa Kapor, is optimistic about a successful campaign in the upcoming 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season. He emphasizes the significance of his players' focus as they prepare for the new season. This commitment to concentration is the reason he has dedicated considerable effort to pre-season training with his squad.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live