Football Community bid farewell to late Black Stars team doctor Joe Ofori-Atta

Members of the football community came to pay their respects to the late team doctor

The late Black Stars Team Doctor Joe Ofori-Atta was given a final send-off on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Akim Tafo in the Eastern Region, where many members of the football community came to pay their respects.

Among the attendees were Prosper Harrison Addo, the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and His Lordship Justice Anin Yeboah, the former Chief Justice and Vice Chairman of FIFA's Disciplinary Committee, both of whom offered tributes to the sports medical hero.



Also in attendance were Eugene Nobel Noel, an Executive Council member, Linford Asamoah Boadu, the Eastern Region FA Chairman, and GHALCA Executives Samuel Oduro Nyarko and George Ofosuhene Peprah. The family of the late Joe Ofori Atta warmly welcomed the football delegation.



Dr. Ofori-Atta worked as a sports doctor with the National Sports Council (Authority) for more than 20 years, and he served as the head of the Stadium Clinic in Accra. He also worked with the Ghana Football Association and the Ghana League Clubs Association.

He was the Black Stars Team Doctor in 1982 when Ghana won the Africa Cup of Nations in Libya, and he later worked with the Black Starlets from 1986 to 1992 before becoming a Management Committee Member of the Black Satellites in 1999.



Dr. Ofori-Atta was 1st Vice Chairman of the Organization of Ghana League Clubs Association (OGLA), now GHALCA, and he also served on the Executive Council and Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association.



The Thanksgiving and final funeral rites took place at ATI HEMAA FIE on Sunday, March 3, 2024.