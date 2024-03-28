Football has been my passion since age 9 - Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has shared insights into his football journey, spanning from his initial club to his current team, Arsenal.

In an interview with the media team of the English Premier League club, Partey revealed that his first team was called Krobo Youth.



He emphasized that football has been an integral part of his life since joining the team at the tender age of 9. Partey attributed his passion for the sport to his father, who also played football. Growing up, he always had a football around the house and would eagerly engage in the game with his friends at school.



From the moment he joined his first team, football became his primary focus, consuming his daily routine.

Partey's exceptional skills and talent have earned him recognition as one of the top midfielders in Europe over the past decade.



Prior to his move to Arsenal in 2020, he enjoyed a successful stint at Atletico Madrid, where he established his reputation.